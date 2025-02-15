Fantasy Baseball
Jose Herrera

Jose Herrera News: Out of options

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2025

Herrera is out of options as he prepares to compete for the backup catcher job in spring training, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports. He's competing with Adrian Del Castillo.

That Herrera is out of options gives him an advantage in the quest to back up primary catcher Gabriel Moreno. Herrera's advanced defense is another edge over Del Castillo, who crushed the ball during his MLB debut last season. It's likely the Diamondbacks have Del Castillo head back to Triple-A Reno to hone his defense, while Herrera, who has earned trust in the Arizona clubhouse, grabs a roster spot for Opening Day.

Jose Herrera
Arizona Diamondbacks
