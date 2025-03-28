Jose Iglesias News: Added to Opening Day roster
The Padres selected Iglesias' contract from Triple-A El Paso ahead of Thursday's 7-4 win over Atlanta.
Iglesias went unused off the bench in the win, but he secured his spot on the Opening Day roster after beating out Tyler Wade for a utility infield job. The 34-year-old may see occasional starts against left-handed pitching but may otherwise find consistent at-bats difficult to come by while second baseman Jake Cronenworth, third baseman Manny Machado and shortstop Xander Bogaerts are all healthy.
