Jose Iglesias News: Agrees to deal with San Diego
The Padres agreed to a minor-league contract with Iglesias on Wednesday that includes an invitation to spring training, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.
He'll be paid $3 million if in the majors, with $1 million more available in incentives. Iglesias had a mini career revival with the Mets last season, hitting .337/.381/.448 in 85 regular-season games. Iglesias is likely to win a roster spot in San Diego and figures to see a decent number of starts along the infield, allowing other regulars to see some action in the designated hitter spot.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now