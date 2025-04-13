Jose Iglesias News: Cracks two doubles in victory

Iglesias went 2-for-2 with two doubles, two walks, a run and two RBI in Sunday's 6-0 win over the Rockies.

The 35-year-old finally made do on filling in for Jake Cronenworth (rib), picking up his first extra-base hits in his fifth consecutive start. Iglesias capped off the scoring in a four-run first inning with his first double off Colorado starter Kyle Freeland and then collected his second two-bagger in the fourth. The veteran Iglesias, who raised his slash line to .292/.370/.375 over 27 plate appearances with this effort, will continue to get playing time while Cronenworth is on the injured list.