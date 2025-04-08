Jose Iglesias News: First career start in outfield

Iglesias is starting in left field and batting seventh against the Athletics on Tuesday.

Iglesias has never started in the outfield during his professional career, so Tuesday will be a first for the 35-year-old. With three of the Padres' possible left fielders on the bench because a lefty is on the mound and Brandon Lockridge starting in center due to Jackson Merrill's hamstring injury, the door has opened for Iglesias to head to left field.