Jose Iglesias News: Makes Opening Day roster

Iglesias will be a part of the Padres' Opening Day roster Thursday versus Atlanta, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Iglesias will officially make the team's initial 26-man roster after signing a minor-league deal with San Diego on March 5. The 35-year-old went 5-for-25 with a double, two RBI, a run scored and four strikeouts over 11 games with the Padres this spring. Iglesias will likely operate in a utility role with San Diego to open the season, serving as a backup option to Jake Cronenworth, Manny Machado and Xander Bogaerts in the infield.