Jose Leclerc Injury: Dealing with sore shoulder
Leclerc was taken out of Tuesday's game against Texas due to right shoulder soreness, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Leclerc was taken out of the game after throwing just seven pitches in the seventh inning, though he managed to record a strikeout in that time. His availability going forward is pending another update from the Athletics' training staff, but he can be considered day-to-day for now.
