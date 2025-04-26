Fantasy Baseball
Jose Leclerc Injury: Getting second opinion

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

Leclerc (right lat strain) will receive a second opinion with a doctor in Texas during the week of April 28, MLB.com reports.

The right-hander left an April 22 appearance with what was originally labeled shoulder soreness, but later diagnosed as a lat strain. However, the need for a second opinion would suggest his injury may be to his shoulder or more severe than first thought.

Jose Leclerc
Sacramento Athletics
