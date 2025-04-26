Jose Leclerc Injury: Getting second opinion
Leclerc (right lat strain) will receive a second opinion with a doctor in Texas during the week of April 28, MLB.com reports.
The right-hander left an April 22 appearance with what was originally labeled shoulder soreness, but later diagnosed as a lat strain. However, the need for a second opinion would suggest his injury may be to his shoulder or more severe than first thought.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now