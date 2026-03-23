Jose Leclerc headshot

Jose Leclerc Injury: Inks minors deal with Padres

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

The Padres signed Leclerc (shoulder) to a minor-league contract Monday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Leclerc is still working his way back from right shoulder surgery, but he has resumed throwing off the mound and is aiming to make his season debut by July. The 32-year-old has a career 13.1 percent walk rate but also a 30.8 percent strikeout rate over parts of nine big-league seasons. There's no guarantee Leclerc's stuff bounces all the way back after his shoulder operation, but if it does he could eventually see high-leverage relief work in San Diego.

Jose Leclerc
San Diego Padres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jose Leclerc See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jose Leclerc See More
Collette Calls: Next Man Up?
MLB
Collette Calls: Next Man Up?
Author Image
Jason Collette
244 days ago
Closer Encounters: 2025 Relief Market Primer
MLB
Closer Encounters: 2025 Relief Market Primer
Author Image
Ryan Rufe
269 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
March 23, 2025
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching Projections
MLB
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching Projections
Author Image
Todd Zola
March 11, 2025
Mound Musings: A Look at Pitching in the AL West
MLB
Mound Musings: A Look at Pitching in the AL West
Author Image
Brad Johnson
February 20, 2025