Jose Leclerc Injury: Throws bullpen Friday
Leclerc (lat) threw a bullpen session Friday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.
Leclerc is currently a free agent and is working his way back from shoulder surgery after being diagnosed with a lat strain last April. The 32-year-old is still tracking for a July return, according to Heyman. Leclerc was very effective in relief with the Rangers from 2022-24 and should draw interest once healthy.
Jose Leclerc
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jose Leclerc See More
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Next Man Up?234 days ago
-
Closer Encounters
Closer Encounters: 2025 Relief Market Primer259 days ago
-
AL FAAB Factor
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week355 days ago
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching ProjectionsMarch 11, 2025
-
Mound Musings Q&A
Mound Musings: A Look at Pitching in the AL WestFebruary 20, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jose Leclerc See More