Jose Leclerc headshot

Jose Leclerc Injury: Throws bullpen Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Leclerc (lat) threw a bullpen session Friday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Leclerc is currently a free agent and is working his way back from shoulder surgery after being diagnosed with a lat strain last April. The 32-year-old is still tracking for a July return, according to Heyman. Leclerc was very effective in relief with the Rangers from 2022-24 and should draw interest once healthy.

Jose Leclerc
 Free Agent
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