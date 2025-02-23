Jose Miranda News: Could be primary DH

Miranda will likely be the primary DH For the Twins this season but should also get playing time at first base and third base, the Minnesota Star Tribune reports. He started at first base in his spring debut Sunday and went 1-for-2.

Miranda should get almost everyday playing time between the three positions as the Twins are likely to rotate players to give them off days. He looks healthy after he struggled the final six weeks last season by hitting .202 with a .491 OPS in his last 30 games, in part due to a back injury that required an IL stint.