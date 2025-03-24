Jose Miranda News: Likely to open season at hot corner

Miranda could be primed to see the bulk of the starts at third base for the Twins to begin the season with both Royce Lewis (hamstring) and Brooks Lee (back) headed for the injured list, Phil Miller of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

After Lewis suffered a moderate hamstring strain March 16, Miranda already appeared in good shape to see near-everyday at-bats while seeing reps at third base, first base and designated hitter, but the back injury Lee sustained last week only further increases the need for Miranda to fill in at the hot corner. The Twins also have super-utility man Willi Castro on hand to play third, but the injury to Lee as well as Eduoard Julien's defensive deficiencies likely make Castro in greater need at second base. After Lewis got injured Opening Day of last season, Miranda stepped in as his primary replacement and posted an .852 OPS over his first 90 games with the Twins, but he struggled down the stretch while also managing a back injury and finished with a .284/.322/.441 slash line in 429 plate appearances. If Miranda can recapture the form he displayed in the first half of the 2024 campaign, he should be in good shape to hold down a regular spot in the lineup at DH or first base once Lewis and Lee are back to full health.