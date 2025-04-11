Jose Miranda News: Not in lineup Friday
Miranda is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Tigers.
Miranda has been scuffling at the plate out of the gates this season, slashing .143/.143/.229 with one home run, five RBI and two runs scored across 35 plate appearances. Miranda has struck out 13 times and drawn zero walks. With Miranda taking a seat, Willi Castro is starting at third base, and Edouard Julien is manning second base.
