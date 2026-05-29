Jose Miranda News: Released by Padres
The Padres released Miranda on May 20.
Miranda slashed .268/.308/.482 with five home runs and a 4:26 BB:K over 28 games with Triple-A El Paso. It's not clear whether this was a traditional release or an opt-out situation, but either way, Miranda is now looking to latch on with a new organization.
Jose Miranda
Free Agent
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