Jose Miranda headshot

Jose Miranda News: Released by Padres

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2026

The Padres released Miranda on May 20.

Miranda slashed .268/.308/.482 with five home runs and a 4:26 BB:K over 28 games with Triple-A El Paso. It's not clear whether this was a traditional release or an opt-out situation, but either way, Miranda is now looking to latch on with a new organization.

Jose Miranda
 Free Agent
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