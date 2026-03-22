Jose Miranda News: Sent to minor-league camp
Miranda was reassigned to minor-league camp by the Padres on Sunday.
Miranda inked a minor-league contract with San Diego in December, and he was able to join the team as a non-roster invitee during spring training. The 27-year-old compiled a respectable .304 average with two home runs, nine RBI and six runs scored over 46 at-bats in 22 contests. Miranda is now likely headed to Triple-A El Paso for the beginning of the 2026 campaign.
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