Jose Olivares headshot

Jose Olivares Injury: Out after elbow surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Olivares had surgery to remove a bone spur in his elbow in early October, and he will start the season on the minor league injured list, the Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Olivares had a 4.11 ERA and 111:59 K:BB in 96.1 innings at High-A Cedar Rapids last season. His strong strikeout rates had made him an intriguing prospect before this setback.

Jose Olivares
Minnesota Twins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jose Olivares See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jose Olivares See More
Relief Pitching Prospect Rankings: Future Closers To Watch
MLB
Relief Pitching Prospect Rankings: Future Closers To Watch
Author Image
James Anderson
322 days ago