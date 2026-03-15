Jose Olivares Injury: Out after elbow surgery
Olivares had surgery to remove a bone spur in his elbow in early October, and he will start the season on the minor league injured list, the Minnesota Star Tribune reports.
Olivares had a 4.11 ERA and 111:59 K:BB in 96.1 innings at High-A Cedar Rapids last season. His strong strikeout rates had made him an intriguing prospect before this setback.
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