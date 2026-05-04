Jose Olivares News: Returns to health
Olivares was activated from the 7-day injured list April 21.
Olivares had a delayed start to the season as he finished up rehabbing from offseason elbow surgery. He's been a bit wild to begin the 2026 campaign at Double-A Wichita, where he's accumulated a 3.86 ERA and 2.14 WHIP with a 6:8 K:BB across seven innings.
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Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jose Olivares See More