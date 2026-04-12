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Jose Quintana Injury: Could return Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Quintana (hamstring) threw a successful 21-pitch bullpen session Sunday and said he could re-enter Colorado's rotation as early as Wednesday at Houston, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

The veteran left-hander landed on the shelf due to a hamstring strain after his season debut March 29, but it appears he'll be able to rejoin the Rockies' rotation without a rehab assignment. The team has yet to announce its pitching plans for this week, but Quintana should be expected to take the mound Wednesday or shortly thereafter.

Jose Quintana
Colorado Rockies
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