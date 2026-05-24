Jose Quintana Injury: Dealing with left elbow discomfort

Quintana, who was removed in the second inning Sunday versus Arizona, is dealing with left elbow discomfort, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Quintana was pounded for six earned runs on six hits Sunday while retiring only four batters before departing. It's not clear at this point how severe the elbow issue is or if he's going to miss any starts. Quintana currently lines up to make his next trip to the mound at home next weekend against the Giants, but his status should become clearer after further testing.