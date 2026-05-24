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Jose Quintana Injury: Exits start with injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Quintana was lifted in the second inning of his start Sunday against the Diamondbacks due to an apparent injury, Alex D'Agostino of SI.com reports.

Quintana was charged with six earned runs on six hits before departing with one out in the bottom of the second after he was visited on the mound by a team trainer. The nature of Quintana's injury isn't clear, but the Rockies should have more details on his situation later Sunday once he's evaluated further. The Rockies will likely lean on a number of relievers to finish out Sunday's contest after Quintana's abbreviated start.

Jose Quintana
Colorado Rockies
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