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Jose Quintana Injury: Heading back to Denver for MRI

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 24, 2026 at 4:27pm

Quintana will head back to Denver for an MRI on his left elbow, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Quintana exited Sunday's start against the Diamondbacks in the second inning with left elbow discomfort, and he will now head back home instead of continuing the road trip with the Rockies. The southpaw could be set for an extended absence, depending on the results of his MRI.

Jose Quintana
Colorado Rockies
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