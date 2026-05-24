Jose Quintana Injury: Heading back to Denver for MRI
Quintana will head back to Denver for an MRI on his left elbow, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Quintana exited Sunday's start against the Diamondbacks in the second inning with left elbow discomfort, and he will now head back home instead of continuing the road trip with the Rockies. The southpaw could be set for an extended absence, depending on the results of his MRI.
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