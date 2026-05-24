Jose Quintana Injury: Injury deemed left elbow discomfort

Quintana, who was removed in the second inning of his start Sunday versus Arizona, is dealing with left elbow discomfort, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Quintana was pounded for six earned runs on six hits Sunday while retiring only four batters before departing. It's not clear at this point how severe the elbow issue is or if he's going to miss any starts. Quintana will presumably go through testing to pinpoint the exact nature of his injury.