Jose Quintana Injury: Lands on IL with sprained elbow
The Rockies placed Quintana on the 15-day injured list Monday with a left elbow sprain.
Quintana exited Sunday's start against the Diamondbacks in the second inning with a sore elbow, and an MRI has revealed ligament damage. It's unclear at this point whether the veteran hurler will need surgery or attempt to rest and rehab the injury, but even if it's the latter he's likely looking at an extended absence. Quintana has been limited to nine starts this season because of hamstring and now elbow problems, and he's collected an unsightly 5.27 ERA and 20:17 K:BB over 41 innings.
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