Jose Quintana Injury: Moves to 60-day IL

The Rockies transferred Quintana (elbow) to the 60-day injured list Thursday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Quintana landed on the 15-day IL on Monday with a sprained left elbow. MRI results determined that the southpaw's injury isn't severe enough to require surgery, but he is still set to remain sidelined until at least July 24 now that he's on the 60-day list. His 40-man roster spot will be given to Jeff Criswell (elbow), who returned from the injured list Thursday and was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque.