Jose Quintana headshot

Jose Quintana Injury: Moves to 60-day IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2026

The Rockies transferred Quintana (elbow) to the 60-day injured list Thursday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Quintana landed on the 15-day IL on Monday with a sprained left elbow. MRI results determined that the southpaw's injury isn't severe enough to require surgery, but he is still set to remain sidelined until at least July 24 now that he's on the 60-day list. His 40-man roster spot will be given to Jeff Criswell (elbow), who returned from the injured list Thursday and was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque.

Jose Quintana
Colorado Rockies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jose Quintana See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jose Quintana See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
5 days ago
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
6 days ago
Mound Musings: A Look at Pitching in the NL West
MLB
Mound Musings: A Look at Pitching in the NL West
Author Image
Brad Johnson
9 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 18
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 18
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
10 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 18
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 18
Author Image
Chris Morgan
10 days ago