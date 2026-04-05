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Jose Quintana Injury: Playing catch

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Quintana (hamstring) has resumed playing catch, MLB.com reports.

Quintana returned to throwing only three days after being placed on the injured list, a positive sign that his absence won't be long-term. However, he also hasn't been cleared for any additional activity, so his exact timeline for a return is unclear.

Jose Quintana
Colorado Rockies
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