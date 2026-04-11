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Jose Quintana Injury: Progresses to bullpens

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 11, 2026 at 7:27am

Quintana (hamstring) threw a bullpen session Thursday and will throw another Sunday, MLB.com reports.

Quintana was forced to the injured list after his first start of the season, but the hamstring issue was never considered serious. He won't need a rehab assignment, so he could return to the rotation as soon as he is eligible to be activated.

Jose Quintana
Colorado Rockies
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