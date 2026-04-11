Jose Quintana Injury: Progresses to bullpens
Quintana (hamstring) threw a bullpen session Thursday and will throw another Sunday, MLB.com reports.
Quintana was forced to the injured list after his first start of the season, but the hamstring issue was never considered serious. He won't need a rehab assignment, so he could return to the rotation as soon as he is eligible to be activated.
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