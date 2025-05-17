Jose Quintana Injury: Seeking second opinion

Manager Pat Murphy said Saturday that Quintana will receive a second opinion on his left shoulder impingement, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The Brewers skipper said Friday that Quintana may be able to return from the IL after the 15-day minimum, though the chances of that happening may be in jeopardy now that the veteran lefty is looking to hear from another doctor. A clearer return timeline should emerge once he receives his second opinion.