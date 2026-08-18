Jose Quintana Injury: Up to 45 pitches
Quintana (elbow) threw 45 pitches in a bullpen session Tuesday, MLB.com reports.
Quintana has been building up his workload, with Tuesday's session being his most extensive since he was sidelined. The veteran southpaw is expected to throw live batting practice Aug. 22, with the goal of reaching 60 pitches.
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