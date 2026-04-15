Jose Quintana News: Activated before Wednesday's start
The Rockies activated Quintana (hamstring) from the 15-day injured list Wednesday.
Quintana will start Wednesday's contest in Houston in what will be his second appearance since donning a Rockies uniform. The veteran left-hander did not make any rehab appearances, so it's unclear what kind of workload he will be prepared for Wednesday. Quintana missed the last two-plus weeks with a strained hamstring.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jose Quintana See More
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week4 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, April 411 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week18 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week22 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Picks: Peter Schoenke's 2026 MLB Win Totals To Target26 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jose Quintana See More