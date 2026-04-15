Jose Quintana News: Activated for Wednesday's start
The Rockies activated Quintana (hamstring) from the 15-day injured list Wednesday.
Quintana will start Wednesday's contest at Houston in what will be his second appearance in a Rockies uniform. The veteran left-hander did not make any rehab appearances, so it's unclear what kind of workload he will be prepared for Wednesday. Quintana missed the last two-plus weeks with a strained hamstring, which he sustained during his season debut March 29 in Miami while giving up two earned runs over 4.1 innings.
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