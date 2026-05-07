Jose Quintana News: Another solid outing
Quintana did not factor into the decision Thursday against the Mets, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks over 5.2 innings. He struck out two.
The Mets scratched across a pair of runs against Quintana in the second inning, but the left-hander would hold them there in an eventual 6-2 Rockies victory. Quintana has given up just four runs over 16 innings in his last three starts after struggling to a 6.23 ERA in his first three outings this year. Quintana will carry a 3.90 ERA with a 1.33 WHIP and 14:13 K:BB into his next start, currently scheduled to come on the road against the Pirates.
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