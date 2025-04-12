Jose Quintana News: Dazzles in Milwaukee debut

Quintana (1-0) picked up the win Friday, scattering four hits over seven scoreless innings in a 7-0 victory over the Diamondbacks. He struck out two.

The veteran southpaw tossed 50 of 80 pitches for strikes in his 2025 debut after signing a one-year deal with the Brewers in early March and needing some extra time to get ramped up, and he didn't allow a runner to get past first base until his final inning of work. Quintana is coming off a strong campaign with the Mets, posting a 3.75 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 135:63 K:BB through 170.1 frames in 2024, and he appears ready to help stabilize Milwaukee's injury-ravaged rotation. He lines up to make his next start at home next week against the Tigers.