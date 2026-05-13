Jose Quintana News: Goes four innings vs. Pirates
Quintana did not factor into the decision Wednesday against the Pirates, allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits and three walks over four innings. He struck out two,
Quintana was pulled after throwing 73 pitches over four innings, though the left-hander has now held opponents to two earned runs or fewer in each of his last four outings. Through seven starts (34 innings), Quintana is 1-2 with a 3.97 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 16:16 K:BB. The left-hander is currently lined for a home matchup with the Rangers his next time out.
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