Jose Quintana News: Nabs second victory
Quintana (2-2) earned the win over Texas on Monday, completing 5.2 innings and allowing three runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out four batters.
Quintana got plenty of early run support and entered the fifth inning with a 6-1 lead. He faded a bit near the end of his outing, giving up a run in each of the fifth and sixth frames, but still managed to emerge with the victory. Quintana's four-game streak of allowing two or fewer earned runs came to an end, but he had picked up just one win during that stretch. The veteran lefty has been an unspectacular but useful addition to Colorado's rotation this season, posting a 4.08 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 20:17 K:BB over 39.2 innings spanning eight starts.
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