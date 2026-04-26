Jose Quintana News: Picks up first win of season

Quintana (1-2) allowed one run on two hits and two walks while striking out five over 5.1 innings to earn the win in the first game of Sunday's doubleheader versus the Mets.

Quintana's start was pushed back a day by Saturday's rainout. He ended up having his best outing of the season, limiting the damage to a fifth-inning solo shot by Tyrone Taylor. While three of Quintana's four starts have come on the road, he still has an uninspiring 4.91 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 9:11 K:BB across 18.1 innings this season. That doesn't bode well for when he sees a steadier stretch of time at Coors Field. Quintana's tentatively projected for a brutal matchup at home against Atlanta in his next start.