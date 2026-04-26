Jose Quintana headshot

Jose Quintana News: Picks up first win of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Quintana (1-2) allowed one run on two hits and two walks while striking out five over 5.1 innings to earn the win in the first game of Sunday's doubleheader versus the Mets.

Quintana's start was pushed back a day by Saturday's rainout. He ended up having his best outing of the season, limiting the damage to a fifth-inning solo shot by Tyrone Taylor. While three of Quintana's four starts have come on the road, he still has an uninspiring 4.91 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 9:11 K:BB across 18.1 innings this season. That doesn't bode well for when he sees a steadier stretch of time at Coors Field. Quintana's tentatively projected for a brutal matchup at home against Atlanta in his next start.

Jose Quintana
Colorado Rockies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jose Quintana See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jose Quintana See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
Yesterday
MLB Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Monday (April 20, 2026)
MLB
MLB Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Monday (April 20, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
6 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 20
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 20
Author Image
Chris Morgan
6 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 20
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 20
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
6 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago