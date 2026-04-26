Jose Quintana News: Picks up first win of season
Quintana (1-2) allowed one run on two hits and two walks while striking out five over 5.1 innings to earn the win in the first game of Sunday's doubleheader versus the Mets.
Quintana's start was pushed back a day by Saturday's rainout. He ended up having his best outing of the season, limiting the damage to a fifth-inning solo shot by Tyrone Taylor. While three of Quintana's four starts have come on the road, he still has an uninspiring 4.91 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 9:11 K:BB across 18.1 innings this season. That doesn't bode well for when he sees a steadier stretch of time at Coors Field. Quintana's tentatively projected for a brutal matchup at home against Atlanta in his next start.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jose Quintana See More
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This WeekYesterday
-
MLB Picks
MLB Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Monday (April 20, 2026)6 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 206 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 206 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week8 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jose Quintana See More