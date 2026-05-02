Jose Quintana News: Quality start in no-decision

Quintana didn't factor into the decision Friday against Atlanta, tossing six innings of one-run ball while allowing five hits and striking out three.

Quintana was coming off his best start of the season, allowing one run on two hits and two walks while striking out five over 5.1 innings against the Mets on April 26, and he rode the momentum to record his first quality start of the season in this matchup. Quintana endured significant struggles in the early stages of the campaign and posted a 6.23 ERA and a 4:9 K:BB through 13 innings in his first three outings, but he's bounced back with a 1.59 ERA and an 8:2 K:BB in 11.1 frames in his past two. He's scheduled to make his next start at home against the Mets next week.