Jose Quintana News: Sharp again in Tuesday's win

Quintana (3-0) picked up the win Tuesday, allowing one run on six hits and two walks over six innings in an 11-3 rout of the Giants. He struck out three.

The veteran southpaw has been an outstanding addition to an injury-plagued Brewers rotation. Quintana has won three straight starts since making his season debut April 11, producing a dazzling 0.96 ERA and 1.02 WHIP in 18.2 innings despite a lack of dominance -- he has just a 9:5 K:BB, and he generated only eight swinging strikes in his 94 pitches (61 total strikes) Tuesday. Quintana will look to keep rolling in his next outing, which lines up to come on the road this weekend in St. Louis.