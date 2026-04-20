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Jose Quintana News: Unimpressive against Dodgers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Quintana (0-2) took the loss against the Dodgers on Monday, pitching five innings and allowing six runs (four earned) on eight hits and one walk while striking out one batter.

Quintana served up back-to-back solo homers in the second inning and remained behind for the rest of his outing. The veteran lefty was hurt by his defense, as a third-inning error resulted in a pair of Los Angeles runs, but he also balked in a run in the fourth frame and had trouble putting hitters away, notching just five whiffs. Quintana has more walks (nine) than punchouts (four) on the campaign, so his 6.23 ERA and 1.85 WHIP are in line with how he's been pitching. He's projected to make his next start in New York against the Mets.

Jose Quintana
Colorado Rockies
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