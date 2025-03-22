Jose Quintana News: Won't be ready to begin season

Quintana will likely need two additional starts before he is able to make his 2025 debut, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Quintana was signed in early March and has since made two Cactus League starts. The most recent came Saturday, when he completed three innings of work. Though the team's plans haven't been made official, this report suggests Quintana would be able to take the mound at some point during the second week of April.