Jose Quintana News: Yields two runs in 2026 debut

Quintana came away with the no-decision in the Rockies' 4-3 loss to the Marlins on Sunday. He allowed two runs on four hits and four walks while striking out two across 4.1 innings.

Quintana gave up a run in each of the first two innings of Sunday's start. He managed to keep the Marlins off the board the rest of the way but was not in line for the win after being lifted with one out in the fifth, finishing his day with nine whiffs on 78 pitches (42 strikes). Quintana inked a one-year deal with the Rockies in February after pitching for the Brewers in 2025, when he posted an 11-7 record across 24 regular-season starts with a 3.96 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 89:50 K:BB across 131.2 innings. His next start is tentatively slated for next weekend at home against the Phillies.