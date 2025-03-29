Jose Ramirez Injury: Considered day-to-day

Guardians manager Stephen Vogt told reporters after Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Royals that Ramirez is currently considered day-to-day due to a wrist sprain, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Ramirez rolled his right wrist on a slide during a stolen base attempt in the third inning, but he managed to stay in the game until the sixth frame. A sprained wrist can lead to a stint on the injured list, but Ramirez will undergo further testing Sunday morning to determine the severity of the injury and will likely be held out of the series finale. Daniel Schneemann would likely step up at the hot corner if Ramirez were to be sidelined for an extended period of time.