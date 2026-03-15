Jose Ramirez headshot

Jose Ramirez Injury: Dealing with shoulder issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Ramirez (shoulder) was removed from Sunday's matchup against the Athletics in the fourth inning.

Ramirez was dealing with some shoulder inflammation after banging the arm up during a dive earlier in the game, and he is now considered day-to-day. With Opening Day still over a week out, the 33-year-old's status for the beginning of the regular season is likely not in question.

Jose Ramirez
Cleveland Guardians
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