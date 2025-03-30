Jose Ramirez Injury: Imaging negative, remains DTD

Manager Stephen Vogt said imaging on Ramirez's right wrist came back negative, and it's possible the third baseman is available as a pinch hitter Sunday against the Royals, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

The 32-year-old suffered a wrist sprain on a slide while attempting to steal a base Saturday, but it appears he's avoided a serious injury and may be available off the bench Sunday. Ramirez could return to the lineup as early as Monday in San Diego, though he could miss another day or two as Vogt said, "we also want to be super cautious with this and make sure it doesn't turn into something that's going to linger."