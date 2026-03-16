Jose Ramirez headshot

Jose Ramirez Injury: No imaging on left shoulder

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 16, 2026 at 3:49pm

Guardians manager Stephen Vogt told reporters Monday that Ramirez is "feeling much, much better today" after the superstar third baseman left Sunday's Cactus League game against the Athletics due to left shoulder inflammation, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

"We're going to assess [Ramirez] day-by-day. He should be fine in a few days," Vogt relayed during Monday's presser. Stebbins notes that there are no plans for Ramirez to undergo imaging on his left shoulder. That indicates the injury is not considered a long-term concern by medical staff and puts the superstar third baseman on track for Opening Day.

Jose Ramirez
Cleveland Guardians
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