Jose Ramirez Injury: Out of Sunday's lineup
Ramiriez (wrist) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.
The third baseman suffered a sprained right wrist on a stolen-base attempt during the third inning Saturday, so it's not a surprise he'll be out of the starting nine for at least one game. Ramirez is undergoing additional testing and should be considered day-to-day in the meantime. Gabriel Arias will shift to the hot corner while Daniel Schneeman starts at second base.
