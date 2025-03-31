Jose Ramirez News: Belts homer in return

Ramirez went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and a double in Monday's 7-2 loss to San Diego.

Ramirez was held out of Sunday's matchup against Kansas City due to a right wrist sprain, but he was back in action Monday after missing just one game. The issue didn't seem to have any impact on his swing, as the star third baseman notched his first two extra-base hits of the season -- a first-inning solo homer and a third-inning double. Ramirez went 0-for-6 with a walk over his first two games entering Monday.