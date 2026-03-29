Jose Ramirez headshot

Jose Ramirez News: Enters franchise record book again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 29, 2026 at 5:40am

Ramirez went 1-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 6-5 extra-inning win over Seattle.

Ramirez added his name to the franchise record book again. His sixth-inning double plated the Guardians' first run and was the 400th of his career, making him the third player in franchise history to amass that many doubles. In 2025, he set the franchise record for career extra-base hits and multi-home run games. Thus far in 2026, Ramirez is 2-for-14 with two doubles and three RBI over the first three games.

Jose Ramirez
Cleveland Guardians
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