Jose Ramirez headshot

Jose Ramirez News: Expected back Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 15, 2026 at 7:41pm

Ramirez will return to the lineup Saturday after sitting out Friday as part of planned maintenance since he returned from a hamate injury, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Ramirez bypassed a rehab assignment and returned directly from the injured list to the Guardians' roster July 22. Manager Stephen Vogt knew he would need to be mindful of how much Ramirez plays and when. The third baseman has started 16 of 21 games and posted a .197/.333/.197 slash line since his return .

Jose Ramirez
Cleveland Guardians
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