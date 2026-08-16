Jose Ramirez headshot

Jose Ramirez News: Gets Guardians on board early

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 16, 2026 at 5:52pm

Ramirez went 1-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 6-1 win over San Diego.

Ramirez, who returned to action after getting a rest day Friday, doubled and scored the Guardians' first run in the first inning. He later hit a sacrifice fly to drive in their fourth run. Ramirez has been grinding (12-for-61) since coming off the injured list in July, and he's having his playing time managed. In a positive sign, two of his three batted-ball events Saturday had exit velocities greater than 100 mph, including the double which clocked in at 103.5 mph, the fourth-hardest hit ball he's logged since his return.

Jose Ramirez
Cleveland Guardians
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