Jose Ramirez headshot

Jose Ramirez News: Heating up

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 4, 2026 at 5:49am

Ramirez went 3-for-4 with a stolen base, a solo home run and three runs scored in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Yankees.

It's been a minute for Ramirez, who endured a 13-game stretch without a home run. The blast was his ninth in 63 games. He also extended a hit streak to five games, which is part of a longer stretch in which Ramirez has emerged from a season-opening slump. He was batting just .207 on May 14 but has gone 23-for-69 (.333) with 12 extra-base hits and 16 RBI over 18 games since. The 33-year-old is up to a season high .245 average.

Jose Ramirez
Cleveland Guardians
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jose Ramirez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jose Ramirez See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
5 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 30
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 30
Author Image
Chris Bennett
5 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 29
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 29
Author Image
Chris Bennett
6 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 29
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 29
Author Image
Chris Morgan
6 days ago
Collette Calls: Let's Rewind
MLB
Collette Calls: Let's Rewind
Author Image
Jason Collette
9 days ago